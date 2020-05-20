A 'MasterChef injury' and a new romance: Everything we know about fan favourite Brendan Pang.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Brendan Pang has been gracing our TV screens for the past few weeks on MasterChef: Back To Win.

The 27-year-old contestant from season 10 has returned to compete against various other highly-talented cooks, including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and his TV bestie, Reece Hignell.

If you’re not watching MasterChef 2020, here is what you’re missing out on. Post continues below.

While Brendan comes across as the happy-go-lucky, young dumpling chef on-screen, there are plenty more layers to him that aren’t shown while the cameras are rolling.

Here is everything you need to know about Brendan Pang.