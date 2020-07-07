"People didn't realise it was me." Everything we know about MasterChef's Reece Hignell.

Reece Hignell.

You know the guy.

MasterChef fan favourite, surprise vegan, Katy Perry fan, in a sitcom-worthy bromance with fellow contestant Brendan Pang, serves the best… facial expressions.

Yep, that one.

In case you’re looking to learn more about the man behind the trendy glasses, here’s everything we know.

Watch: Besties Reece and Brendan need their own show. ASAP.



Video by Channel 10

Reece was born in Newcastle, New South Wales, and is the middle of three boys.

He studied hospitality management after finishing school and worked in a number of hotels, before switching over to recruitment consulting.

But, as the well-worn MasterChef storyline goes, Reece’s real passion was cooking.

Rather than going out on weekends, the Novocastrian told The Newcastle Herald he could usually be found “at home where I’m on the computer googling and learning new techniques and skills”.

“I think about cooking all day every day,” he added. “In my spare time, I spend a lot of time practising recipes and my plating skills.”

The words “massive food nerd” were used.