To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our ﻿MasterChef hub.﻿ We’ve got you completely covered.

Warning: This post contains up-to-date potential spoilers for the 2020 MasterChef series.

It's FINALLY happening.

For the past three months we've nervously watched as our favourite MasterChef contestants battled it out in what has been the most stress-inducing season of MasterChef: Back to Win.

We're now down to our final five, with Reynold Poernomo, Callum Hann, Reece Hignell, Laura Sharrad and Emelia Jackson all competing for the coveted title.

Watch: Poh's recent elimination from MasterChef. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Ten.

But now the end is in sight.

Channel Ten has finally announced the date of this season's finale. And we're just a lil' bit excited.﻿﻿

Here's everything we know about the MasterChef: Back to Win grand finale.

When is the MasterChef 2020 finale?

The MasterChef: Back to Win grand finale will air on ﻿Monday, July 20 at 7.30pm. It will be a 90-minute special.

What the MasterChef finale will entail. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

Unlike previous seasons, this year's grand finale will see the two remaining contestants go head-to-head in what looks like the toughest pressure test yet.

To win the $250,000 prize money, the final two contestants will have to serve a three-course meal, including an entrée, a main and a dessert. And they'll only have four hours to do it. A breeze, really.

Just to make things more interesting, the two finalists won't just be serving the three judges, they'll also be serving past contestants who have been eliminated from the show.

"With access to the garden, an open pantry and over 60 plates of food to serve, whoever delivers the most impressive menu will be crowned the winner of MasterChef Australia 2020 Back To Win," the network said in a statement to TV Tonight.

Who will win MasterChef 2020?

TAB and Sportsbet - who have had a near-perfect record of picking the winner in the past - have tipped darkhorse Emelia Jackson as this season's winner.

According to TAB, Emilia is the favourite to win with odds of $1.27, Reynold Poernomo is tipped for second place at $3.75 and Laura Sharrad is expected to come in third at $5.50

Sportsbet differs slightly with Emelia expected to win with odds of $1.39, Laura for runner-up at $4.50 and Reynold coming in third at $5.50.﻿