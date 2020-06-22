An ode to Melissa Leong, the hero of MasterChef's redemption story.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

This year, MasterChef Australia is achieving something almost unheard of in reality TV: its own redemption story.

After 10 straight years, the original was beginning to fall out of favour with fans; the format was becoming repetitive and the challenges increasingly divorced from the show's humble 'home-cooks-battle-it-out' beginnings.

Then 2019 brought a hugely unpopular plot twist: the restaurant company owned by judge George Calombaris admitted it had underpaid staff more than $7.83 million.

Fans and unions called for his sacking, but Network 10 stood by him. With the scandal still swirling, Calombaris and fellow judges, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan, walked away amid rumours they'd failed to secure a 40 per cent bump in their already sizeable salaries.

There was little doubt that the success of the next volume would be overwhelmingly dependent on one thing: their replacements.

And despite fickle audiences, the strength of streaming services and a fast-tiring format, here we are.

MasterChef: Back to Win is drawing ratings in excess of one million metro viewers, and the new judges are forging fanbases that rival the popular former contestants that returned to compete (think Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn, Reynold Poernomo).

There's Restaurant Orana's three-hatted, vest-loving chef Jock Zonfrillo, and former-contestant-done-good Andy "crackin' plate of food" Allen. But the real hero of this redemption story is Melissa Leong.

The Sydney-born food writer and first-generation Singaporean-Australian is the first woman and person of colour on the show's judging panel; a milestone worth celebrating in the homogenous industries of food and Australian commercial television.