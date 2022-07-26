From a cult highlighting wand to a luxe foundation: 9 of the best expensive makeup dupes.

Quick one: Remember when makeup dupes and discounted beauty made you feel all weird and... shame-y? Like, there was this whole stigma around them that because they were cheaper they were therefore not as good? Remember that??

But then TikTok came along - and suddenly dupes had a glow-up.

Luxe for less is now cool! Trendy! In fact, finding the perfect dupe is now a ~coveted thing~.

And honestly, we're here for it. As everyone knows, any makeup can look good if it's applied well - because more expensive does not mean better. Same goes for skincare, too.

There's truly nothing more satisfying than discovering a golden nugget that's just as good as the more expensive option. And you know they should never be kept secret - that's just the rules. You've gotta share the good news and tell everyone about it.

Your friends. Your family. Your entire Instagram following. That person standing behind you in the Woolies line.

Anyway. You know what we thought would be good? A round-up of all the best new makeup dupes you need to know about, like, yesterday.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury and MCoBeauty