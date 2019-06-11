From $15 to $100: 22 women share their very favourite concealer and why they love it.

Stop any random woman on the street and ask for her can’t live without beauty product, and every second one will say concealer.

That stat is entirely made up, but judging by how busy/tired we all are and the sheer volume of concealers on the market, I stand behind it.

Concealer covers everything, from puffy under eye bags and pimple explosions to sleepless nights (plural, always) and pigmentation.

Want more help deciphering which concealer is for you? Leigh Campbell shares her concealer hacks in this episode of You Beauty below. Post continues after audio.

But how is anyone meant to know which concealer of the 35,678,589 million out there to spend their money on?

The very best recommendations come from other women, so I asked 22 of the women in our You Beauty community to share their holy grail concealer (under eye concealer, blemish concealer, or both) and why they love it so much.

They delivered.

1. Lucy, 23 – Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer, $46.

"The best ever concealer is the Nars Creamy Radiant concealer because it covers a multitude of sins."