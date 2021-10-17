I’ve been working in beauty a long time. A reeeeally long time, actually. And in those many, many years, one thing has remained steady and consistent. Women are always asking how to make their skin look good. Glowy. Healthy.

They don't ask me how they can make their makeup look good, which is an interesting difference. Sure, they know foundation or some sort of base product is going to be part of the equation when it comes to a luminous complexion, but the way they word it is always along the lines of “I want my skin to look amazing, what should I use?”

And thanks to the pandemic, meaning more of us are staying at home and wearing less makeup, the whole matte full coverage foundation trend has well and truly been put on the back burner.

In its place is lighter, more sheer and more believable coverage. A complexion that looks like skin. Only it’s skin that's more even and more radiant.

This trend has spurred on the creation of hybrid products that are part makeup, part skincare, and that work hard to not only make your skin look good, but actually do good things for it too.

Enter, L’Oreal Paris True Match Nude Tinted Serum, a product I have been trialling for the past few weeks now. Confused by the name? I was too. Is it a serum, or is it a foundation?

