TRIED AND TESTED: From $3 to $45, the best tinted eyebrow gels to get your brows in order.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark shares the bougie and affordable tinted eyebrow gels for brows in desperate need of a tint.

Raise your hand if you’re missing your go-to, feel-good beauty treatments? Same.

Sure, isolation has been an excellent opportunity to get reacquainted with what our heads look like – think two-month-old regrowth, random eczema patches, shorter lashes and isolation skin – but it’s OK if you prefer how your nails look with a shiny manicure or your lashes with a lift and tint, too.

WATCH: Need some brow tips? Here’s a easy AF tutorial on how to shape and style your eyebrows at home. Post continues after video.

For me, a fresh brow shape and tint makes me feel like a solid 12/10. I’ve got naturally very fair brows, bordering on translucent, and a darker brow helps to define and add contrast to my face.

It’s for this reason tinted brow gel is my lockdown MVP. A few swipes and BAM, my brows exist again.

There are two I’ve been reaching for lately: The Benefit Gimme Brow + Fibre Gel, $45, and MCoBeauty Magic Brows Fibre Gel, $14.

Same size. Same claims. Very different prices.

So, I thought I’d make like that telly commercial and compare the pair. Only, there are no elevators involved and you’ll come out on top either way!