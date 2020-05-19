From Carrie Bickmore to Tracee Ellis Ross, these celebs are embracing their greys in iso.

Pre-isolation, it was pretty rare to see a celebrity with a stray grey hair, let alone greying roots.

Maybe if they’d been papped on the way to the hairdressers, or had their photo taken with a super long telephoto lens (like what happened when Meghan Markle made headlines for daring to have one stray grey hair poking out the top of her head). But normally, society expects their famous people to be groomed to perfection.

Now, more and more celebrities are posting their natural hair on Instagram, greys included. Because, like us, they’ve been staying home and letting their roots grow out, but also to show their followers it’s perfectly normal for humans – women, in particular – to have grey hair.

WATCH: FYI, here’s a bunch of things only people with blonde hair will understand. Post continues after video.

Video by Mamamia

Keep scrolling for a roundup of the celebrities embracing their greys in isolation. And perhaps, maybe even beyond.

P.S. It’s worth noting male celebs like Kevin Hart, P Diddy and DJ Khaled are growing their greys out, too. But when they do it, they’re ‘silver foxes’, which is far from what women with grey or greying hair are referred to as in the media.

We wanted to focus specifically on showing women with greying hair in the hope we can start to normalise it. What you do with your greys is your choice, but we can all agree these women are incredible, regardless of what they do with their hair, yeah?

Carrie Bickmore.

The Project co-host was one of the first to point out isolation was going to be particularly tough (hair-wise) for blondes, posting about her grey roots back in March.