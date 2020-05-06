ROAD TEST: 'I tried $17 press-on fake nails to see if they rival an expensive manicure.'

Update May 6, 2020.

If you’re a lover of acrylic nails, SNS nails or shellac manicures, there’s a good chance your nails are suffering right now.

But in excellent news, press on nails are back and better looking than ever.

Previously known for being a bit, well, tacky, 2020 press on and stick on nails are anything but. Close to home, influencers like Flex Mami are using them in isolation to tide them over until they’re able to get back in the hands of their manicurists.

And even A-list celeb Chrissy Teigen is lamenting the life-changing, time-saving magic of a great set of press on nails to fake an exxy manicure.