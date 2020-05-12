TRIED AND TESTED: I stopped washing my face in the morning and it completely changed my skin.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark explains why she stopped washing her face in the morning for better skin.

If you’d told me a year ago I’d stop washing my face in the morning, I would have chuckled and reached for the nearest foaming cleanser.

It’s just what you do, I thought. Like brushing my teeth, I’d been diligently following the skin care rule of cleansing morning and night for as long as I could remember.

And my skin was… OK. Yes, I had a small, nomadic family of pimples that enjoyed roaming along my chin and jawline. And yes, my face always felt a bit tight, but it was nothing to complain about.

When I first heard about not washing your face on the You Beauty podcast in early 2019, I quietly thought the multiple people who brought it up were mad. First, it was beauty expert Leigh Campbell who said she never uses a cleanser, just micellar water. Wot???

Then, a handful of women including Sydney-based eyebrow queen Kristin Fisher and Ultra Violette sunscreen co-founder Ava Matthews all swore by not cleansing in the morning. Ever.

Turns out, they were right.

It wasn’t until I had a skin consult with Dr Michele Squire from Qr8 that I realised my rigorous twice-daily cleansing may have been one of a few things contributing to my blocked pores, rather than cleaning them out like I thought.

Really, the only people who need to cleanse in the morning with a milk, cream or gentle foam cleanser are those with oily, acne-prone skin, Dr Michele told me. How do you know if that’s you? Take note of if you wake up with a sheen through your T-zone, particularly down the nose and chin.

