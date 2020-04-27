TRIED AND TESTED: 4 new supermarket shampoos, including the much-hyped $10 Monday brand.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark reviews four new supermarket shampoos, including the $10 pink Monday brand you’ve seen everywhere.

Because we’re friends, I’m going to tell you about my superpower.

No, I can’t fly and sorry, I still haven’t mastered winged eyeliner (yet). My superpower is… washing my hair. Sounds lame, but I’m convinced nothing can make you feel instantly better than a freshly-washed head of hair.

I uncovered this superpower years ago when I was off work sick for two weeks. One arvo, instead of staying in bed for the third day in a row thinking, ‘why bother?’, I decided to make the small effort of walking to the shower and washing my hair. Even though it felt like a really big effort at the time. With soft, clean hair, I felt infinitely brighter.

WATCH: Here are five ways to make every day a good hair day. Post continues after video.

In my ‘normal’ life, I wield this power whenever I’m home from work sick or feeling sad. But now I’m spending all my time at home and could very easily go weeks without touching a shampoo bottle, washing my hair every second day (OK, maybe third) is a tool I use to lift myself up when I’m down. It makes me feel that bit fresher while working from home, and a lot less grot-like.

It’s for this reason I’ve been trialling HEAPS of new supermarket shampoos and conditioners recently, including that buzzy $10 Monday brand. You know, those pink bottles you’ve been seeing all over your Instagram feed.

People will always debate whether supermarket shampoos are as good as more expensive products. The answer is complicated but what we do know is more and more mass brands are reformulating to make sure their products don’t have silicones, parabens and SLS (sodium lauryl sulphates) in them, which can be harmful for curly, textured and dyed hair (silicone is a tough one though because it’s what gives you that irresistibly soft hair). Also, now is as good a time as any to discover some great affordable beauty buys.

On that note, I bring you four excellent shampoos and conditioners my uncoloured hair has been loving sick, all under $25 and available at the supermarket.