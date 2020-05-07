Just 7 brilliant tinted moisturisers to try if foundation feels like a lot right now.

Update May 7, 2020:

Right now, applying and wearing a full face of foundation feels like… a lot.

Especially considering many of us haven’t been wearing much makeup at all over the last however months in isolation. Maybe a lick of mascara for a video call. A tinted lip balm, perhaps. But foundation? Nope.

As we slowly and safely move towards returning to work and going outside (in a socially distanced way, of course), the idea of putting on makeup feels a bit spesh. Only, when I went out the other day to work from the office, wearing foundation didn’t appeal to me at all. I’ve gotten used to seeing my face without it, so I turned to a trusty tinted moisturiser for just a hint of glow and coverage.

If you’re feeling the same and are looking for excellent tinted moisturiser and BB cream products to suit all budgets, you’ve found it.

Below, I’ve resurfaced my road test of the best tinted moisturisers out there so you can decide for yourself. Funnily enough, the opening sentence is as relevant now as it was when I wrote it before coronavirus changed everything. Enjoy!

Watch the video below for a makeup artist’s tips for covering dark circles, post continues after video.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark tried seven tinted moisturisers and BB creams.

Maybe it’s just me, but I cannot be effed wearing foundation.

I’ve gone on record and recommended lots of great foundations in the past, but it was winter then. It’s summer now, and I sweat far too much to justify the effort of applying and maintaining a lovely foundation base.

Tinted moisturiser and BB cream, I can get around.

I know you might think they aren’t up to the task of providing the coverage you feel you need, but they’ve grown up. Now, the humble tinted moisturiser and her overachieving cousin, the BB cream, provide some or all of the coverage of a sheer foundation in a lightweight formula you can apply with your eyes closed. (Or, in front of a fan using a small compact mirror.)