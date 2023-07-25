



Barbiemania has swept the globe with hoards of pink plastered moviegoers flocking to cinemas to catch a glimpse of the year's (hell, the decade's?) most hotly anticipated flick. Since the release of Greta Gerwig's triumphant tale about the infamous Mattel doll, the internet has been a'chatter with hot takes, opinion pieces and discussions around the many themes that popped up including the patriarchy, sexism, consumerism, racism and yup, even fascism.

While to many it may just be 'a movie about a doll' to others there are plenty of layers to dig through if you look closely enough. If you're thinking about heading along to watch Barbie again, you may want to keep your eyes peeled for these very subtle references. And if you haven't seen the film yet, be warned *spoilers* ahead!

1. The Wizard of Oz.

The Barbie film is not afraid to be referential, it is littered (LITTERED) with nods to famous films and TV shows. One of the most endearing tributes is the references made to The Wizard of Oz. As Barbie embarks on her journey to the Real World she travels along the pink road which is of course a subtle wink at the yellow brick road Dorothy travels along on her way to visit the great and powerful Oz.

Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Warner Bros. Pictures.