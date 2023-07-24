‘I loved every minute of the Barbie movie up until the last line.’

Just like every other person in Australia on the weekend, I dressed up in pink and saw the new Barbie movie, and while it turned out that life in plastic is far from fantastic, I left the cinema with MANY THOUGHTS that I’m still struggling to process.

Because, and I don’t say this about many films, but this one MADE ME FEEL THINGS. And not just lightly but in a GIANT ROLLER COASTER OF EMOTIONS kind of way.

Now if you haven’t already gathered from the headline, this article is about to get real with spoilers. So if you haven’t seen the movie by now (and honestly, I don’t know a plausible reason why you wouldn’t have) then turn away. Or keep reading. But don’t say you haven’t been warned.



So there I was, sitting in the cinema on Friday night with weeks' worth of the most epic marketing campaign running through my head, which essentially consisted of parading Margot Robbie around the world in life-size replicas of Barbie’s best outfits. It was like all my childhood fantasies of Dreamhouses and the Barbie camper my best friend had (that I was insanely jealous of) were about to materialise in front of me.

But then I started to watch the movie and IT WAS SO MUCH MORE than perfect hair and Best Day Evers and giant blowout parties with planned choreography with the other Barbies (although that was all freaking awesome). It was — and maybe I needed reminding, because isn’t this exactly the point of Barbie dolls? — that women can be ANYTHING they want. From presidents to astronauts, doctors to pilots, lawyers to diplomats, this was a toy designed to inspire generations of kids to follow their dreams, and maybe amid the wash of pink and controversy around body types we’d forgotten that.