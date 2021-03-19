In 2018, Colin Firth's wife reported a 'stalker'. In reality, they were having an affair.

Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, were married for 22 years.

On the outside, they looked like a happy couple, living in the Italian countryside with their two sons, Luca and Matteo. On the inside, things were very different.

In 2019, the couple's marriage ended after Giuggioli announced she'd been involved in an 11-month affair with her childhood friend, Marco Brancaccia. But before she was willing to share that news with her husband, she claimed Brancaccia was her stalker. And that's just the half of it.

Let's start at the beginning.

Firth and Giuggioli met in 1995 on the set of British-Italian miniseries Nostromo, in which Firth starred and Giuggioli worked as a production assistant. According to Firth, it was love at first sight.

"I was on the steps of a very old church, and I saw her coming through the crowd, and it was a bolt to the heart," Firth told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. "I couldn’t move."

Two years later, they got married at a 13th-century church near her home Citta della Pieve, and then settled down in the region of Umbria, just outside of Tuscany. Firth has lived in Italy ever since and is now an Italian citizen.

In 2001, they welcomed their first son Luca, now 19, and in 2003, they welcomed Matteo, now 17. These were Giuggioli's first children, while Firth has an older son Will, now 30, from his previous relationship with actress Meg Tilly.

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli in 1998. Image: Getty.