Greta Gerwig broke records directing Barbie. Amid the hype, she had her second child.

In recent times Greta Gerwig's name has become synonymous with a bunch of films that have put her name on the map as one of our generation's best filmmakers. But for those who have been following her career will know that she's been on the scene for quite some time with her trajectory taking plenty of twists and turns.

Born in Sacramento, California in the early 80s, Gerwig had a fairly regular upbringing, although she displayed a penchant for theatrics early on. In an interview with The Guardian in 2013, she described herself as being an "intense child" with an obsessive commitment to her hobbies including dance. "When I loved an activity, I had trouble doing it halfway," she said. "It was scary with ballet. I would have gone to class for four hours a day, seven days a week, if I could have."

Upon finishing high school, Gerwig took her flare for writing and channelled it into a degree in English and philosophy, graduating from Barnard College. After receiving her tertiary qualifications she got her first hit of rejection, a pivotal moment that begun shaping the direction of career. A keen playwright, Gerwig was passionate about taking her skills to the next level so she applied to several writing programmes. However, fate had other plans, and she was knocked back.

"I got rejected from every graduate school I applied to," she said while appearing as a guest on the podcast Employee of the Month in 2016. "I really thought highly of myself. I applied as a playwright to Yale, Juilliard and NYU and just got like a universal, 'No thanks.'"