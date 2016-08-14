The new take on Pride and Prejudice that's dividing readers.

What does Jane Austen have to do with The Bachelor, Crossfit and paleo diets?

Nothing. Until now.

Because her classic novel — the one you probably last read at school — Pride and Prejudice has been remade into a novel called Eligible.

And let me tell you, it’s a rip-snorter, vastly different to what you read in Year 11 English.

It’s the latest read for the Book Club podcast. And the most entertaining one yet:

New to podcasts? Our podcast app makes things easy.

Pop culture remakes of Jane Austen novels are nothing new: Her classics have been adapted into film, TV, and theatre. Bridget Jones’ Diary has many noted links with Pride and Prejudice, Emma was made into the Alicia Silverstone classic Clueless, Sense and Sensibility had a modern-day remake in Hilary Duff’s Material Girls.

But this version of the Bennet family, and of grumpy Darcy, a Bridget Jones-esque Liz Bennet, and the very dashing Hugh Grant-ish character have had a modern American makeover that in many parts made me snort with laughter.

Liz is now a magazine writer in her late thirties. Her perfect older sister Jane is a New York yoga instructor. Youngest sisters Kitty and Lydia are too busy with their CrossFit workouts, paleo diets, and Snapchat nail tutorials to get real jobs. And Mary, the weird middle sister, is a recluse who’s earning her third online master degree and barely leaves her room.

And of course, as ever, their mum has just one thing on her mind: how to marry off her daughters.

Enter Chip Bingley, a handsome new-in-town doctor who’s fresh off The Bachelor-esque reality TV dating show Eligible… and his best friend, snobby-arsed neurosurgeon Fitzwilliam Darcy.

The other modern remake: Bridget Jones was based on Pride and Prejudice. (post continues after video)