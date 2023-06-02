Neither Eva Mendes or Ryan Gosling wanted kids. Then they met.

From the moment The Notebook hit our screens 19 years ago, the world has pretty much been obsessed with Ryan Gosling (and understandingly so, am I right?).

Since then, the now 42-year-old has starred in over 20 films but there’s one role that stands out the most for the Canadian-born actor. Because it changed the course of his entire life.

In 2011, Gosling was cast to play a motorcycle stunt driver turned criminal in The Place Beyond The Pines. His girlfriend and baby mama in the movie was none other than Eva Mendes, his now wife.

The film was where the two met and fell in love and the rest is history. Except now Gosling — who along with Mendes is known for keeping his family life incredibly private — has opened up about that pivotal movie and how it led him to become a father of two.

“It’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realised that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” Gosling told GQ magazine.

“There were moments on The Place Beyond The Pines where we were pretending to be a family,” he went on. “And I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore.

“I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Since that life-changing role, the couple has had two daughters, Esmeralda in 2014 and Amada in 2016, and are likely married, although have never confirmed this officially.