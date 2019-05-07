Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Apparently Richie Strahan has gone “M.I.A” since walking out of Bachelor in Paradise.

It’s been almost a week since the end of Bachelor in Paradise (and our weeknight plans), but while every contestant has been more than accounted for on Instagram, there’s been one face noticeably missing from our feeds.

Richie Strahan.

The former Bachelor shocked viewers when he walked out of Paradise and away from his budding romance with Cass Wood, claiming he couldn’t see a future with her despite stringing her along for weeks.

And now the 34-year-old is seemingly... nowhere to be seen.

While neither Cass or Richie attended the Paradise reunion special, Cass has been vocal about her new relationship with Tyson Davis on Instagram, and other contestants were quick to post about whatever came of their Fiji-born romances.

But Richie hasn't posted since February.

According to fellow contestant Rachael Gouvignon, his silence indicates he wants absolutely nothing to do with the Bachelor franchise anymore (despite, you know, appearing on it three separate times).

"I knew that he struggled at the end so I asked him how he was going and I really don’t think he wants anything to do with the show anymore," Rachael claimed in an Instagram live video.

"He’s gone M.I.A, that ship has sailed," she added.

Admittedly, it wasn't a smooth ride for Richie in Paradise, as he had to come face-to-face with ex Alex Nation for the first time in 18 months without warning, prompting an uncomfortable discussion surrounding the reasons for their breakup.

