Search
celebrity

Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Apparently Richie Strahan has gone “M.I.A” since walking out of Bachelor in Paradise.

It’s been almost a week since the end of Bachelor in Paradise (and our weeknight plans), but while every contestant has been more than accounted for on Instagram, there’s been one face noticeably missing from our feeds.

Richie Strahan.

The former Bachelor shocked viewers when he walked out of Paradise and away from his budding romance with Cass Wood, claiming he couldn’t see a future with her despite stringing her along for weeks.

Australia was gutted when Cass' heart broke on national television for the second time. Image: Ten.

And now the 34-year-old is seemingly... nowhere to be seen.

While neither Cass or Richie attended the Paradise reunion special, Cass has been vocal about her new relationship with Tyson Davis on Instagram, and other contestants were quick to post about whatever came of their Fiji-born romances.

But Richie hasn't posted since February.

According to fellow contestant Rachael Gouvignon, his silence indicates he wants absolutely nothing to do with the Bachelor franchise anymore (despite, you know, appearing on it three separate times).

"I knew that he struggled at the end so I asked him how he was going and I really don’t think he wants anything to do with the show anymore," Rachael claimed in an Instagram live video.

"He’s gone M.I.A, that ship has sailed," she added.

Admittedly, it wasn't a smooth ride for Richie in Paradise, as he had to come face-to-face with ex Alex Nation for the first time in 18 months without warning, prompting an uncomfortable discussion surrounding the reasons for their breakup.

2. Game of Thrones’ bosses hilarious response to the editing fail in last night’s episode.

Last night, the entire Game of Thrones-watching world was talking about one thing.

A rogue coffee cup.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Introducing Me After You

No Filter

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

You see, in multiple shots during the episode, Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons, appeared to be getting her caffeine fix with a Starbucks coffee cup plonked in front of her.

And eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the massive error on Twitter (to hilarious effect):

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, HBO has responded to the fail with an equally hilarious statement:

“In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, HBO states, ‘The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.’”

No wonder she looked so salty.

3. “I had to keep up with him.” Jessika Power claims ex Dan Webb regularly had cosmetic procedures.

In the past month, Married at First Sight's Jessika Power has spent more than $25,000 on cosmetic procedures.

But according to the reality star, it was all in a bid to "keep up" with her ex-boyfriend, fellow MAFS contestant Dan Webb.

Speaking to NW Magazine, the 27-year-old admitted that she felt pressure to "keep up" with Dan, who often has Botox injections on his forehead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessika (@jessika_power) on

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dan's exes were all beautiful, including a Playboy bunny," she told the magazine. "I looked at pictures of her and then looked at myself and thought, 'I look boring'."

"He would get Botox done on his forehead too and I felt I had to keep up with him."

Since her appearance on the reality show, Jessika has had multiple cosmetic procedures, including veneers, Botox, a brow lift and cheek and lip fillers.

"I’m a confident girl, but having tens of thousands of people criticise me each day has shaken me to the core," she explained.

"I felt like I had heaps wrong with me afterwards."

4. Gwendoline Christie has a lot of thought about Brienne’s big moment on Game of Thrones.

Warning: This story contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. You've been warned.

On last night's episode of Game of Thrones, it finally happened.

After seasons upon seasons of sexual tension, Jaime and Brienne finally got together – and oh boy, fans loved it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gwendoline Christie, the actress behind Brienne, shared her thoughts on the pivotal scene.

"I care for the character so deeply, so it was important to me that it was taken care of well and I believe it was," she told the publication.

game of thrones season 8 episode 2 recap
Brienne and Jaime finally got their moment.
ADVERTISEMENT

Christie also responded to the claims that the scene was out of character for Brienne and Jaime.

"It gives her the agency to explore all the different elements of her life," the actress said.

"She's not just a woman who can fight incredibly well and doesn't have any need for anything else," she added.

"She is a woman, she's a human, she fights brilliantly, she also has some desire of companionship and sensual love."

5. Andy Lee and Lily Allen dated in 2006. Then she ghosted him.

Andy Lee is now happily coupled up with Rebecca Harding, but he’s revealed he once dated pop star Lily Allen… and he wrote her a song.
Andy, please.

andy lee lily allen

The comedian shared details the pair’s brief ‘relationship’ (and his attempt at a heartfelt #1 song) while speaking to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday morning.

“I went on a few dates with Lily Allen back in the day… Two dates with Lily Allen, and I was really into her,” he said, explaining it felt very “Notting Hill”.

You can check out the full story and listen to a snippet of the song in our earlier post here.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout