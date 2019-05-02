"I spoke to Bachelor in Paradise's Bill about gaslighting and it went... very badly." 

Following his dramatic appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, the backlash levelled at Bill Goldsmith by viewers has been rife.

He’s been described as a snake, a gaslighter, a manipulator and a liar. A dent to his reputation he’s been vocal in addressing on Instagram.

It’s an experience one can imagine would cause a high level of distress, and probably lead to a hefty amount of self-reflection.

So when I was tasked with interviewing the 31-year-old Melbourne plumber today, I had a lot to ask him.

I wanted to give him a chance to explain himself, to see the side of Bill Goldsmith Australia hasn’t seen yet. It is, after all, only through our television screens that we’ve actually met the guy. We should give him a chance, right?

Well.

It turns out… we might’ve been right all along.

The former Bachelorette contestant’s most infamous moment in Paradise was his treatment of Florence after their date. She claimed he’d persisted in trying to get her into bed with him – a fact he vehemently denied in an expletive-filled confrontation with her, and then to Alex Nation, who he was beginning to build a solid relationship with.

Watch a snippet of the confrontation below. Post continues after.

“You’re so malicious you f***ing want to make s**t up because I didn’t give you a rose,” Bill yelled at Florence in front of the camera.

“Are you for real? Why would I make that up?” Florence questioned.

“Because you’re malicious and it didn’t go your way,” he responded.

In just a few hours, Bill had abused and undermined Florence to tears, and convinced Alex she, too, was crazy for believing her.

Viewers were quick to call out Bill’s actions as a clear example of gaslighting, a form of manipulation which sees the perpetrator make someone doubt their own sanity.