Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m a little bit hurt.” MAFS Jess has addressed those cheating rumours about Dan.



Married at First Sight’s Jessika has finally addressed those cheating rumours about Dan.

Earlier this week, a woman named Hannah told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O that Dan had kissed her on a night out two months ago.

Now, speaking to the radio hosts, MAFS star Jess has denied the allegations.

"Dan says it's not true. I just don't see him doing that," Jess said.

"People are throwing around cheating allegations on my end and on his end, and I just think, 'Why would be put ourselves through so much effort and all this emotional stress just to cheat on each other?"

The reality star also discussed the couple's incredibly awkward interview on Talking Married, which aired after the show's finale.

"We're working through a lot of things at the minute," Jess told Kyle and Jackie O.

"I feel humiliated with the way that he spoke to me on Talking Married," she added.

"I'm a little bit hurt, Dan's a little bit hurt."

2. Lisa Wilkinson’s cheeky jab at her former Today co-host Karl Stefanovic.



Ahh, we love a cheeky swipe between former morning television co-hosts.

And the latest sass injection from none other than former Today host Lisa Wilkinson levelled at Karl Stefanovic is simply glorious.