Alex Nation had no idea Richie Strahan would be on Bachelor in Paradise when she signed up.

Alex Nation has definitely had one of the most complex storylines in the Bachelor franchise – both on and off screen.

The single mum was portrayed as the ‘stage 5 clinger’ in Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor. Then she broke the mold and actually got her happy ending in the series finale.

Richie chose Alex over Nikki Gogan and they lived happily ever after, for at least a few months.

In the weeks and months following the finale episode, we discovered that Alex and Richie were no longer together. It was then announced that Alex was dating her AFL team mate Maegan Luxa.

That relationship has since ended and Alex is now about to appear on Bachelor in Paradise for another chance at love (and a never-ending supply of mango daiquiris).

She’ll be appearing alongside Richie, a fact she said she wasn’t made aware of when she signed up for the show.

“No they actually told me that he declined three times,” she told 90.9 Sea FM’s Heather, Dan & Ben on Tuesday.