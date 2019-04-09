Richie Strahan just hinted he found out Alex Nation broke up with him through news reports.

When Richie Strahan chose Alex Nation in The Bachelor finale, it seemed like they were going get their reality TV happily ever after.

But within months their relationship was over and Alex had moved on with her AFL team mate, Maegan Luxa.

Neither Richie or Alex spoke publicly about their breakup and we had limited knowledge about what really happened between the pair.

Until now.

Both Richie and Alex have joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise and sh*t’s about to get real.

Video by Channel Ten

When Richie entered paradise on Tuesday night’s episode, he hinted to Osher that he found out Alex had broken up with him publicly.

“After The Bachelor I was obviously in a relationship with Alex. I thought we had a huge connection but obviously I was wrong,” he says.

“Our relationship was fire from the moment we met. The fireworks were there, what I was looking for in a partner was right in front of me.”