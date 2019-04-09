Which MAFS' couples are still together? A definitive guide.

Around the same time, Cyrell exploded at Nic on the The Kyle And Jackie O Show after he accused her brother Ivan of falsely claiming that he’d cheated on Cyrell with Jessika Power.

Oh, and she claimed he leaked his own sex tape.

Nic maintained that he had no bloody idea why he was suddenly in a feud with his ex.

So it definitely seemed like these two had called it quits for good, but then New Idea shared photos of the pair kissing at a Sydney hotel. Then, just hours later Cyrell maybe sort of confirmed on Instagram she was in a relationship with another reality TV star on Instagram.

We're confused, but it doesn't look like Nic and Cyrell made it.

Ning and Mark.

Ning and Mark's brutal final vows was TOUGH VIEWING.

“You have not abandoned me in this experiment called marriage, therefore I have chosen not to abandon you. I’m saying yes to you, yes to us and yes to continuing our journey together.”

But Mark’s response was not what Ning was expecting.

“I came here to find love,” Mark responds. “But I haven’t found it with you.”

She cried. We cried. Everyone cried.

But hope is not lost! Speaking to Hit 103.5 this morning, Ning said the door wasn't completely closed on their relationship.

She admitted they still talk and played it very cool, saying she didn't want to confirm or deny anything... Except for the face that she and Mark went home together after the reunion.

Jules and Cam.

EVERYTHING ELSE IN THIS EXPERIMENT IS SUCH A TRAINWRECK BUT JULES AND CAM ARE GETTING MARRIED FOR REAL AND WE CAN'T CONTAIN OURSELVES.