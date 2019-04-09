Which MAFS' couples are still together? A definitive guide.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page and join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group. We’ve got you covered.
Married At First Sight is done for another year, which means we can all go back to our lives (for 24 hours, because Bachelor in Paradise starts tonight).
But considering we’ve invested way too much damn time in this ‘experiment’ we thought it was worth looking back to ask, how well did the experts match the cast and did the experiment actually work? Spoilers: Not very well and no, it didn’t.
Here’s who’s still together and who’s not.
Lauren and Matt.
Oh my god, remember them? It seems so long ago we met Lauren and virgin-turned-former-virgin Matt.
It's pretty safe to say they're not together... Considering Matt's whole 'I'm leaving the experiment but not before I steal ALL the food' thing and that time Lauren told the world that Matt thought he was abducted by aliens.