The rumour that Dan cheated on Jess before the Married at First Sight finale aired.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Just when we thought we’d been exposed to all the Jess and Dan drama we could handle, a bombshell has dropped about the Married At First Sight couple.

Apparently, Dan cheated on Jess during a night out two months ago. Just for reference, that would’ve been after the show wrapped up filming.

A woman named Hannah called into KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show on Wednesday morning and revealed she’d kissed the 35-year-old.

Dan and Jess had a huge fight after the MAFS finale. You can watch a glimpse here. Post continues after video.

Video by Nine

“Okay so I’ll read out the message,” radio host Jackie O said live on air.

“Obviously she’s worried that you and Dan have hooked up.”

“She says, ‘Hey babe, sorry to message you but I’m an absolute emotional wreck right now. Can you please tell me what happened with Dan? I’ve just been through so much I feel like maybe this will help me move on.

“This isn’t the first cheating allegation I’ve suffered either. It’s just so heartbreaking I’ve moved my entire life here. He said he has never seen you in his life but my gut just doesn’t believe it’.”

Hannah told the radio show she explained to Jess exactly what happened.

She was under the impression, on the night, he wasn’t in a relationship because he made the first move.

“He was trying to do that and I said no and then he literally kissed me,” she said.