Following the Married at First Sight reunion, Dan dumped Jessika.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

We are just days away from the Married at First Sight reunion in which all of our favourite participants, from possibly the most dubious *experiment* of all time, will come together to serve us one last dish of drama.

Yes. We are preparing our fruit bowls in anticipation.

Proving just how tense the final two episodes get, Jessika Power has revealed Dan Webb dumped her straight after they filmed the reunion for the Channel 9 reality TV show.

As is shown in the preview for the finale, the psychologists show all contestants – who were unaware of the cheating attempt at the time – the moment Jessika tried to lure Nic Jovanovic into swapping partners with her.

Watch the trailer for the MAFS reunion finale. Post continues.

Video by Channel Nine

Jess, who is now in a relationship with Dan Webb after the pair cheated on their partners, looks… distraught. And Dan, sitting right next to her, doesn’t look too happy either.

Now Jess has revealed that Dan indeed wasn’t too pleased upon the revelation, and in fact dumped her straight after.

Speaking to news.com.au, the reality TV star shared, “Dan and I did have a little break after the reunion.”

“He’d seen the video of me saying I was sexually attracted to Nic, and his ego was hurt. Dan already knew about the conversation between Nic and I, he just didn’t know the extent of it.”