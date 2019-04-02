On Sunday, more than 53,000 people spent their afternoon at Adelaide Oval watching the 2019 AFLW Grand Final.

It was the biggest crowd ever for a domestic women’s sporting event in Australia, squashing the previous record by more than 11,000 people and absolutely smashing the AFL’s expected attendance of 25,000.

Thousands more watched the Adelaide Crows defeat Melbourne-based team Carlton 63-18 from their living rooms, which in itself, shows just how far we’ve come.

Steve Price shares his ‘feelings’ about women’s footy on The Project. Post continues below video.

People are undeniably embracing women’s football, but good old Steve Price doesn’t reckon this is anything to get excited about.

Sigh.

Price was co-hosting Monday night’s episode of The Project and after a report about the game and its impressive attendance, Price’s three co-hosts – Lisa Wilkinson, Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar – all shared their excitement over the rise of women’s footy.

Helliar told Price he should “eat humble pie” over the news, because he’s never been supportive of women’s football.