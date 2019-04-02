On Sunday, more than 53,000 people spent their afternoon at Adelaide Oval watching the 2019 AFLW Grand Final.
It was the biggest crowd ever for a domestic women’s sporting event in Australia, squashing the previous record by more than 11,000 people and absolutely smashing the AFL’s expected attendance of 25,000.
Thousands more watched the Adelaide Crows defeat Melbourne-based team Carlton 63-18 from their living rooms, which in itself, shows just how far we’ve come.
Steve Price shares his ‘feelings’ about women’s footy on The Project. Post continues below video.
People are undeniably embracing women’s football, but good old Steve Price doesn’t reckon this is anything to get excited about.
Sigh.
Price was co-hosting Monday night’s episode of The Project and after a report about the game and its impressive attendance, Price’s three co-hosts – Lisa Wilkinson, Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar – all shared their excitement over the rise of women’s footy.
Helliar told Price he should “eat humble pie” over the news, because he’s never been supportive of women’s football.
Top Comments
The men’s game will always be vastly superior to watch due to the physicality. Just biology.
I look forward to broadcast men’s netball, and equal time for male models on catwalks, what with everything needing to be equal and all.
I love that you had to dredge the pool for netball and catwalk models as a way to illustrate how hard and inequitable things are for men. Hope you didn't pull any muscles reaching that far.
Dredge the pool for netball - are you serious??? Pretty good equivalent I would suggest given numbers of females playing.
And that is your opinion. It may shock you to learn out that some people actually prefer watching women play sports. But if men want to get more involved in netball and catwalks, then why not?
The popularity of netball would be about equivalent to ago but the pay is not. Also equal time for men's netball still wouldn't equate to much time
Does everthing have to devolve into a gender battle here?
Of course it does - gender is the political currency of our time.
Oh but I have more than you, because I am a woman... :P