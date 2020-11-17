Ali Oetjen talks about how she finally got over her breakup with Taite, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. “You can’t help but not check their Instagram.” Ali Oetjen talks about how she finally got over her all-consuming breakup with Taite.

It's been four months since Ali Oetjen announced her split from Bachelorette winner Taite Radley.

Now the 34-year-old has shared how she eventually got over her breakup from the personal trainer.

Speaking to Nova's How To… Life podcast, Ali said that she wasn't worried about appearing on SAS Australia because she was too busy thinking about her recent split.

"I didn’t really get nervous before SAS because I was just consumed with the breakup. So I wasn’t stressing about it, I just thought: 'Throw me off a helicopter, do whatever'," she said.

Ali also explained that she had to stop herself from looking at her ex-boyfriend's Instagram to help her get over it. And yeah, we can relate.

"You can’t help but not check their Instagram," she said.

"I can definitely say that I have stopped checking his Instagram because I found that was a pattern as well that I had to break."

She went on to say that the pair have officially stopped all communication with each other.

"It’s really hard because it was evident at the start [of the breakup] that we both really didn’t want to fully let go."