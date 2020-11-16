"Did I threaten to hurt you?" Yesterday, Delta Goodrem's stalker interrogated her in court.

"I honestly love you Delta, my soulmate forever."

"Please come down and meet me."

"I’m here."

These were just some of the hundreds of Instagram messages Delta Goodrem received from a stalker in February.

On Valentine's Day, James Joseph Lafferty showed up at Delta Goodrem’s Sydney apartment building with a handful of gifts.

When Goodrem headed downstairs to the concierge desk to collect a dress, Lafferty tried to get her attention by calling her name, leading Goodrem to head back upstairs to her apartment.

But after failing to get Goodrem's attention, Lafferty didn't stop there.

After continuing to message the singer, begging her to come down and meet him, the 47-year-old man attempted to leave Valentine's Day gifts at the concierge for Goodrem.

Once the concierge notified Goodrem about Lafferty wanting to leave gifts behind for her, Goodrem noticed that the man had been flooding her Instagram inbox with a series of bizarre messages.

"I haven't used heroin in years, and thanks to you having me kicked out of Castle Hill, that's when I started again," one message read, according to news.com.au.

"James loves you Delta!" another read.

After alerting police, Lafferty was arrested and told to leave the apartment complex.

A magistrate granted Lafferty bail, telling him to stay away from Goodrem's apartment block.