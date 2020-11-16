Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: The celebrities share their deepest, darkest secrets in a literal truth circle.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Welcome.

We open on base camp, where the celebrities are preparing for another gruelling day.

As the sun rises over the camp, Molly snores... loudly.

"She sounds like the car she drives," Merrick whispers to the group.

The angry British men arrive, and it's time to get down to business.

After the celebrities gather in the yard, Angry James Bond tells them that they will be separated into small teams for the next 24 hours.

"You will live together, you will s**t together, you will piss together, you will eat together," he tells the group, and that seems... unnecessary.

For their first challenge, the recruits will conduct a backwards fall off the top of a crane.

The catch? The life of the jumper is completely in the hands of the recruit they've been paired up with to save them.