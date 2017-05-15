Delta Goodrem is being slammed on social media for daring to do her job.

Delta Goodrem just did something so unusual, so unexpected and so mind blowing – that it sparked mass outrage on social media.

On last night’s episode of The Voice, the 32-year-old acted like she was some kind of judge on a televised singing competition. I mean, what?

She behaved like someone was paying her to listen to aspiring singers perform and critique their singing voices.

It doesn’t look like @DeltaGoodrem is feeling Liz’s rendition. Can she do anything to turn it around? #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/uGMV8UC44h — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) May 14, 2017

When Brisbane law student Liz Conde sang Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You on last night’s episode, Delta was just not that into it. So in a judge-like fashion she critiqued the performance.

Delta shook her head and said ‘no’ throughout the performance and when it was finished, she gave Conde a little feedback.

“You know what, I don’t want to bring down the mood (but) I found that a little confusing,” she said to Conde.

“I found that quite hard to connect to,” Goodrem explained. “I feel like there’s a little bit of instinct missing. The exciting news is that means you’ve got so much more to grow from. You know, there’s a lot to work on.”

When Conde left the stage, Delta turned to her fellow judges – Kelly Rowland and Boy George – and said, “Everything about that was my least favourite performance”.

It seems like fair commentary from someone who’s paid to be a reality TV judge, but viewers of The Voice were not impressed with Delta’s feedback. They expressed their disappointment in Delta on social media and some of them got a little bit personal.