An 'awful' divorce and a bunch of kids: Where all The Block winners are now.

For 15 seasons, we've watched contestants hammer, knock down and design things on The Block in an effort to earn some serious prize money (yep, we're looking directly at you Dea and Darren).

But sometimes that hard-earned money doesn't always last after the show.

Well, at least that was the case for 2018 fan favourites Jess Eva and Norm Hogan who spent their entire $209,000 prize money in two years.

Speaking on Triple M’s Moonman in The Morning in September, Jess explained all their money went to swimming pools for friends, gambling and a kind act for a stranger, among other things.

"The first thing we bought was two above-ground pools and we handed them out to our friends like lollies," said Jess who now works at Triple M as a radio host.

The money also went to a big bet at the tennis and helping a stranger who they came across on a community Facebook board.

"When you come from nothing you’ve got nothing to lose," she said.

"If everyone can’t enjoy it together, what is the point of living?"

The couple have now started a savings plan.

