On Tuesday, ex-Bachelorette Ali Oetjen uploaded an emotional video to her Instagram.

In the video, Ali filmed herself crying with an honest insight into how she's feeling after her breakup with her season of the reality TV show's winner, Taite Radley.

"You always see happy me," she began. "This is me today and has been my daily occurrence since my breakup. It’s bloody slow healing, sadness and hurt fills my whole body.

"Meditation, Yoga, exercise, nature, cooking, family, friends and focusing on my goals allows for my peaceful spirit to just be. I’ve never experienced anything like this where my soul still feels connected.

"I still love but know we don’t align," she continued.

Ali then spoke directly to her 169,000 followers.

"I want to share this to inspire strength in you, as you do me. Because I know you’re also going through a breakup or you’re finding it extremely tough at the moment in these huge world changes and darkness we’re being exposed too.

"Know that you're not alone, that we are the light, you are loved and everything is happening divinely, as hard as it may be to comprehend that this is meant for us. We are growing stronger, awakening to purge the hatred and are ascending to be freed from conditional patterns and can then be directed by our souls," Ali continued.