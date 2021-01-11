The Kardashians have 10 children between them. Here's what they all look like now.

ICYMI, after 14 years and 20 seasons the filming of the last Keeping Up With the Kardashians has officially wrapped up.

Over the course of the iconic series, the Kardashian/Jenner family has grown and changed - especially when it comes to new additions.

Here's how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West choose their kids' names.



Video via Mamamia.

There are ten grandkids in total with all of them making guest appearances on the show. And it seems these kids are just as popular as their famous parents.

But what do they all look like now?

We've rounded up the Kardashian/Jenner kids, and what they look like now.

Mason Dash Disick, 11 years old.

Yep - it's been over a decade since the first Kardashian baby. Mason is the first child of Kourtney Kardashian and her on/off-again partner Scott Disick, and he made his first appearance in KUWTK's season four finale and continued to make appearances ever since.

Just to put things into perspective, Mason is now making TikTok videos and feuding with YouTubers like Jeffree Star. Feel old? Same.