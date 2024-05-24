Kourtney Kardashian was rushed into emergency fetal surgery. It left a 'hole' in her amniotic sac.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker documented the majority of their fertility journey on The Kardashians. So when they announced they were pregnant, fans couldn't help but feel overjoyed for the couple.

However, just two months before their son Rocky was born, Kardashian was forced to undergo emergency fetal surgery, which she detailed in the Season 5 premiere of the reality show.

"We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby," she said during a confessional.

"The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye, where he wanted me to see a couple specialists."

The situation felt even more isolating because Barker was on tour with Blink-182. Despite returning to California immediately to be by his wife's side, technical issues on his overseas flight prevented him from staying in touch with Kardashian while en route.