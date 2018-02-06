Apparently Kylie Jenner's ex 'misses her now more than ever' and oh Tyga... please stop.

It’s always the way that when you’re finally happy and living your best life, an ex-something decides to pop up and piss all over your good vibes.

In this case, the ‘ex’ is rapper, Tyga and the thing he’s pissing all over is Kylie Jenner’s happiness after giving birth to her first child last week.

Now his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend of three years is starting her new life as a mum to her daughter with (also a rapper), Travis Scott, Tyga is having some feelings.

Feelings like:

Man I shouldn’t have let her get away. What if we’d stayed together, what would my life be like now? Oh, and I wonder if that baby is actually mine?

Yep.

According to ‘sources’ (yes, sources), Tyga ain’t doing too well.

“Tyga has been very emotional since learning of the birth of Kylie’s baby. He is struggling with all types of feelings and he doesn’t know what to do,” the mystery source told Hollywood Life.

“He has a lot of questions and most importantly he still wonders if there is a chance if that baby could be his. Tyga misses Kylie now more than ever, really wants to meet the baby and wants some clarity or closure on their situation.”

In regards to the whole clarity about their situation bit, we’re fairly certain being broken up is quite clear. But for Tyga, he reportedly feels a genetic pull towards Kylie’s baby girl, because he may or may not have had sexual relations with Kylie at some point in time, therefore her child could be his. Maybe.

“Tyga can’t keep living wondering if that baby could be his… he wants to know for sure so he can man-up and be a good father, or try to move on once and for all,” the source continued.

While it’s completely normal to harbour some feelings when a former partner moves on with their life or celebrates a milestone you imagined you’d reach together, it’s normally best to keep those feelings to yourself. Rather than, you know, question the paternity of said former partner’s new baby.

Mainly because it’s quite cruel to takeaway from what’s probably the happiest moment of Kylie’s life thus far.

Although, we’re sure Kylie and Travis are too busy starring into their daughter’s eyes and loving themselves sick to care what Tyga thinks right about now.

