In July, Candice and Chris flew to Ukraine to pick up their surrogate twin daughters. Now they're stuck.

Perth couple Candice and Chris Dix didn't leave Australia in July for a getaway.

They left to pick up their twin baby girls, Odessa and Starla, who were born via a surrogate in Kiev, Ukraine.

They had applied for, and been denied, an exemption three times before finally being approved for travel.

Now, they're trapped Kiev, and it will be at least 16 weeks before they're allowed to return.

They're separated from their sons aged five and two, who remain in WA with their grandmother.

The couple, both 34, are devastated, exhausted, and furious at the Australian government.

WATCH: Not long after Candice and Chris left the country, the flight cap numbers were introduced. Post continues after video.



Video via 9News.

This week Beau, their eldest, won an award at footy. His parents have never seen him pay football, and they've never seen him win an award.

"That hit me really hard. He was stoked, but no one was there. Mum was looking after Arlo, so friends of ours took him and there are photos of him with the other kids and they're all with their parents and he's got no family there. It's just shitty," Candice told Mamamia.

Every day, there's a new heartbreak. Like on Father's Day, when Beau drew a picture of himself holding a gift, next to a drawing of his dad depicted on a computer screen.

Or the pleas from Beau over Zoom to "come to them instead." It has already been 10 weeks, and they don't know how to break it to their son that he will have to wait another six weeks at least.