'I can't live like this.' Kim Kardashian said being a single mum is her 'biggest nightmare'.

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about life as a single mum to four children, describing the daily struggles of juggling work and motherhood.

In a recent episode of Kardashians, the reality star broke down in tears, saying she gets overwhelmed with the chaos, and struggles to set boundaries with her children.

Kardashian has four kids with ex Kanye 'Ye' West — daughters North, 10, and Chicago, six, plus sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Kanye West. Post continues below.



Video via ENews.

"I am a single mom of four, and it is wild," the 43-year-old shared on reality show Kardashians. "I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday."

In the show, the Skims founder said she recently had to lock herself in the bathroom because her children were making noise during an important Zoom meeting.

"I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming. And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked because I was just like, 'I can’t believe this.' I mean, I can believe it, but that’s, like, my biggest nightmare."