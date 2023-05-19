A ‘disturbance’ and... free wine: Everything we know about The Block 2023.

The Block is back, baby.

An all-new season of the reality renovation show is well underway, with reports claiming homes will be ready for viewings as early as June.

Each year, we watch on as five pairs take properties down to the studs and rebuild forever homes for families willing to brawl in all-out bidding wars.

While only two houses sold on Auction Day during The Block 2022, things are looking different this year as producers traded in rural living for the suburbs.

And along with a fresh construction, it appears the drama has been stirring away as well... which tells us we're in for one hell of a season.

Here's everything we know about The Block 2023.

When does The Block 2023 start?

Filming for the reality renovation show kicked off a few months ago in March, with rumours claiming all five houses are being built by the contestants and will be ready for showings in June.