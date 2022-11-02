A house may not sell, and everything else we know about The Block grand finale.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

The Block has undoubtedly made its mark this year – from the enormous builds to all the unbelievable drama.

In 2022, the renos that the Blockheads have had to undergo have been the biggest we've ever seen in Block history and while it's been an exciting season, it's been a hefty – and almost impossible – challenge to carry out for the contestants.

Understandably, fans are more than ready for the auction episode to see how their favourite pairs perform.

Watch the trailer for The Block grand finale. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram

"This is by far the toughest season that I’ve ever worked on. We upped the ante with the biggest blocks ever, and very harsh country weather conditions," the show's host Scott Cam told TV Black Box.