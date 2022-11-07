"I'm happy to show my bank account." Everything that's happened since The Block finale.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

The Block wrapped up last night in a dramatic finale that had us feeling precisely seven million emotions.

After three long months of watching contestants Tom and Sarah-Jane, Omar and Oz, Rachel and Ryan, Ankur and Sharon, and Dylan and Jenny renovate houses in Victoria's Macedon Ranges, the finale saw Omar and Oz walk away with the biggest profit in The Block history.

Thanks to serial Block bidder Danny Wallis, the friends sold their house for an eye-watering $5,666,666.66, securing $1,586,666.66 in profit and $100,000 in additional prize money.

However, the night left many fans feeling disappointed (and yelling at bidders on their TV screens) when Tom and Sarah-Jane's home sold for $4,100,000.99, leaving them with just $20,000.99, the lowest profit of the night.

The bad news kept on coming when Ankur and Sharon and Dylan and Jenny's houses failed to meet the reserve and were pulled from the auction to sell at a later date.

Here's a rundown of everything that's happened since the emotion filled auction.

Tom and Sarah-Jane will sell their car after walking away with the lowest profit of the night.

After walking away with $20,000, fan favourites Tom and Sarah-Jane shared they have decided to sell the Ford Ranger they won during Landscape Week on the show.

Reflecting on their 'disappointing' auction result in a post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Unfortunately for Tom, we will sell the Ford and we will be walking away with $100,000, so no complaints from us."

"Even if we walked away with nothing, we had the experience of a lifetime and it's something we can tell our grandkids about. Are we disappointed? Sure, but nothing is ever guaranteed and at this point I think we’ll be fully over it by Tuesday. There are bigger issues in the world."