Who is The Block's serial bidder Danny Wallis?

Eighteen seasons of The Block have come and gone, including The Block: Tree Change which saw five teams tackle 10-acre properties in the Macedon Ranges of Victoria.

Big homes, show stopping room reveals, and lots of drama are part and parcel of competing on The Block.

But in recent years, there's been a new feature on the reality show that all Block fans have come to know - and that is Danny Wallis, the mysterious businessman with lots of money to spend.

Watch the trailer for The Block: Tree Change auction. Post continues below.



Video via Nine.

In previous years, Wallis has spent almost $30 million on Block houses. And on Sunday night's episode of the show, he added $14 million worth of real estate to his portfolio.