A cheating scandal and new changes: Everything we know about The Block 2021.

Get your hammers and your hard hats ready because The Block is returning to our screens tonight. And it already looks like there's drama chipping away.

This year's Fans v Faves, will see five teams renovate five family homes in a cul-de-sac in the Melbourne suburb of Hampton. The contestants will battle it out to win a sweet $100,000 in prize money, on top of the profits their home makes on auction day.

Of course, everyone's favourite tradie Scott Cam will be returning to the show, as well as co-host Shelley Craft, judges Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer, Foreman Keith Schleiger and former Blockhead Dan Reilly.

Watch the trailer for the new season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

This season will also see some pretty big changes. For the first time ever, contestants will have to build basements in their homes. And just to make things even more difficult, they won't be given any plans for their houses this year.

But that's not all. It looks like we're also in for a big ol' cheating scandal this year. Or as one contestant puts it, "the biggest cheating scandal in TV history". Dun Dun Dun.

Ahead of the season premiere tonight, here's everything we know about The Block Fans v Faves.

The Block 2021 start date.

The Block Fans v Faves kicks off Sunday, August 8th at 7pm on Channel Nine.

The contestants.

Josh and Luke - Fans.

The Block Josh and Luke Instagram: @luke.packham and @packham_pear

Love Island fans will no doubt recognise twins Josh and Luke from season two of the show.

Back in 2019, Josh walked away with the $50,000 winner's prize money with his then-girlfriend Anna McEvoy.

The 27-year-olds are the youngest contestants this year. And while they've never renovated before, they are massive fans of the show (hopefully that makes up for it).

"We might be the juniors and not have much renovating experience, but we are going to give it our best shot," Josh told Channel Nine.