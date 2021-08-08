home

A cheating scandal and new changes: Everything we know about The Block 2021.

Get your hammers and your hard hats ready because The Block is returning to our screens tonight. And it already looks like there's drama chipping away. 

This year's Fans v Faves, will see five teams renovate five family homes in a cul-de-sac in the Melbourne suburb of Hampton. The contestants will battle it out to win a sweet $100,000 in prize money, on top of the profits their home makes on auction day. 

Of course, everyone's favourite tradie Scott Cam will be returning to the show, as well as co-host Shelley Craft, judges Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer, Foreman Keith Schleiger and former Blockhead Dan Reilly.

Watch the trailer for the new season of The Block. Post continues below. 


Video via Channel Nine. 

This season will also see some pretty big changes. For the first time ever, contestants will have to build basements in their homes. And just to make things even more difficult, they won't be given any plans for their houses this year. 

But that's not all. It looks like we're also in for a big ol' cheating scandal this year. Or as one contestant puts it, "the biggest cheating scandal in TV history". Dun Dun Dun.

Ahead of the season premiere tonight, here's everything we know about The Block Fans v Faves. 

The Block 2021 start date. 

The Block Fans v Faves kicks off Sunday, August 8th at 7pm on Channel Nine. 

The contestants.  

Josh and Luke - Fans. 

The Block Josh and Luke Instagram: @luke.packham and @packham_pear

Love Island fans will no doubt recognise twins Josh and Luke from season two of the show. 

Back in 2019, Josh walked away with the $50,000 winner's prize money with his then-girlfriend Anna McEvoy. 

The 27-year-olds are the youngest contestants this year. And while they've never renovated before, they are massive fans of the show (hopefully that makes up for it). 

"We might be the juniors and not have much renovating experience, but we are going to give it our best shot," Josh told Channel Nine.

Outside of reality TV, Luke works as a synthetic grass installer, which will no doubt come in handy for backyard week. While Josh, who worked in sales before Love Island is currently studying mental health.  

Tanya and Vito - Fans

The Block Tanya and Vito Instagram: @tanyaandvito

Melbourne couple Tanya and Vito are also newcomers this season but it looks like they're in for a good chance at taking out the win. 

The pair, who have two kids, have built three houses during their 18 years of marriage. They've also watched the show with their family for years. 

"We understand trades and what it takes to get the job done," Vito, 45, told Channel Nine. 

"The Block is something we have watched for years so it’s just amazing to be on it. We can’t believe this is happening to us," said Tanya, 39. 

When they're not renovating, Tanya works as a makeup artist and Vito as a window furnisher. 

Kirsty and Jesse - Fans 

The Block Kirsty and Jesse Instagram: @kirstyandjesse

Our other newcomers are married couple Kristy and Jesse, who happen to be huge fans of Ronnie and Georgia. 

The pair have been together since they were 16 and bought their first house together at 18.

They ended up renovating and selling that house for $60,000 profit. Since then, they've bought and flipped six houses. 

Kirsty, a 33-year-old country singer, and Jesse, a 32-year-old videographer, cried when they found out they made it on The Block. 

"We both come from nothing. We have humble beginnings, so real estate means a lot to us. It is a way of making a difference in our lives," said Jesse.

Ronnie and Georgia - Favourites. 

The Block Ronnie and Georgia Instagram: @ronnieandgeorgia

Controversial couple Ronnie and Georgia caused quite the stir on The Block in 2017. 

The Perth pair ended up placing third on auction day and walked away with $161,000. 

Since then, Ronnie, 45, and Georgia, 37, have kept themselves busy by hosting their own renovating series Quick Room Flips and making a guest appearance on The Block in 2018. 

They also launched their own renovation company.

"It's called Renovation HQ. We work together to help people transform spaces in their home. Lots of people have been contacting us wanting to renovate small spaces like bathrooms and kitchens. [We've] been doing a lot of design consulting," they told  Channel Nine.

Mitch and Mark - Favourites. 

The Block Mitch and Mark Instagram: @mitchandmark

Fan favourites Mitch and Mark are also returning to the show this season. 

The couple, who have been together for 16 years, came fifth on The Block in 2019 and took home $384,000.

Mitch, 58, and Mark, 59, definitely know what they're doing when it comes to renovation. Together, they've worked on 20 houses and even helped MAFS couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant give their house a make over. 

"We’ve been doing some work on our new house and recently got to help Cam and Jules (MAFS) on the makeover of their new home. They are lovely and it was such a pleasure to help them and teach them some home reno tricks," they told  Insider Style earlier this year. 

"We’ve also been working on design projects for clients that are exciting. I guess we can’t stop, we really enjoy the process of changing up interiors and creating beautiful, functional spaces."

A cheating scandal. 

No reality TV show is complete without a scandal. And it looks like we're in for a big one on The Block. 

"Never in the history of The Block has anyone dared to shatter the rules and destroy the game. You'll never believe what's about to go down," a voiceover says in one of the show's promo videos. 

While it's not entirely clear what the drama is about, it looks like things get pretty intense between the contestants. 

"Rude, rich snobs," Josh is heard saying the in the video. 

"Low-life trash," says Mitch as he's shown walking off. 

At one point, one contestant even says, "I want to speak to the producers". 

"You don't call the shots mate, we call the shots," says Scott Cam. And ouch.

"The Block is the biggest game in Australia, this is the biggest cheating scandal in TV history," Ronnie later says. 

It looks like we'll have to wait and see what happens when The Block returns 7pm tonight on Channel Nine. 

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Instagram @ronnieandgeorgia/Mamamia. 

