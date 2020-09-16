Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: Dear God, Bella needs to... STOP.

Kaitlyn is up first and she touches the tall, weirdly-tattooed body and then kisses Locky on the neck.

Locky says it's been a long time in lockdown and that's the first touch he's had in a while and sir pls, every single woman in the greater Perth area begs to differ.

A few of the other women have a lil touchy touch and then Bella enters. She leaves a kiss on Locky's heart.

Then Irena comes in and draws a heart over Locky's heart and YES THERE'S GOING TO BE DRAMA IN

ONE

TWO

THREE...

The women are sitting around having a #sponsored ice cream when Irena joins the group; she tells them she painted a heart on Locky's chest and Bella be fuming.

Meanwhile, Steph decides to just mack on with the blindfolded man to leave her mark.

Steph gets the alone time while Bella chucks a tanty about that time Irena drew a heart in the proximity of her kiss on Locky's chest.

Locky and Steph have an awkward little date, and she doesn't get a rose.

The next morning, the women are sitting around the mansion talking about their shared boyfriend. Juliette is annoyed that she's been spending her time texting Locky when she could be texting other boys and... true.

Locky turns up with a Kombi van and some bikes and says he's taking Irena on a single date because she enjoys hiking and other "outdoor activities".

Meanwhile, Bella is calling bullsh*t on Irena's "adventurous" personality. She'd liked some evidence of that 37km hike Irena once allegedly went on and she's questioning whether Irena even owns anything from Kathmandu.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME SHE STOOD ON A CLIFF AND HAD A THINK?