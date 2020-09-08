Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: An intruder causes both of Roxi's personalities to... lose it.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

STREWTH.

We open on Roxi and Juliette fighting on Zoom about that time they... fought on Zoom.

via GIPHY

Osher arrives and announces that he's solved that whole 'global pandemic' business and the women will be able to return to the mansion next week.

"DID IT BETWEEN HOSTING LITERALLY EVERY SHOW ON AUSTRALIAN TELEVISION."

Bella, Steph, Nicole and Roxi are invited on a group date in which their family members get to meet Locky over Zoom. No one... wants this.

First up, Locky meets Roxi's mum who tells him about... Rhonda.

Rhonda, you see, is Roxi's alter ego who comes out when she's upset. She's named after Ronda Rousey which makes a lot of sense.

We've met Rhonda before.

Several times.

Literally at every single cocktail party.

CLASSIC RHONDA