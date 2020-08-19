Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: A "sneaky" move at the cocktail party destroys a friendship.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Ooooh Osher has no time for bullsh*t tonight.

We open on 10 blonde women returning from the group date to tell the other 10 blonde women that they're now sharing their boyfriend with ANOTHER blonde woman.

????????

The blonde women in the mansion are appropriately scandalised by this unexpected news.

Somewhere in the background, Zoe-Clare is yellin' about how they wouldn't bring another RED HAIRED WOMAN into the house because DISCRIMINATION and FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT etc etc.

And Laura is just saying... f*cken.

Meanwhile, on their single date Kaitlyn (?) is telling Locky that she has big goals and Locky is saying he likes big goals too. Cool.

Ok it's cocktail party time and Areeba is ready to start some sh*t.

She's giggling like a Disney villain and running around the cocktail party handing out buckets of popcorn and yellin' "I'M A B*TCH".

"BRING ME A POT, I'M READY TO STIR IT."