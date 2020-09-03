Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: GOOD LORD, even during lockdown Roxi manages to storm off.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Well, well, well.

If it isn't time for a bunch of unnecessary bath dates.

We open on Locky having a pool think.

Sometimes a global pandemic sends your 10 girlfriends home and that's hard for you.

It's been weeks since his last saw his 10 girlfriends and he has no idea who's been calling who a b*tch etc etc.

Osher is now on a laptop and he's telling the women they've found a solution to this whole lockdown thing... it's called video sex.

He starts a Zoom call with all his blonde friends and tells them that everything - the dates, the cocktail parties, and the rose ceremonies - will be done over Zoom during the plague.

"You might still get those teeth whitening endorsements, ladies."