Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: Locky just sent 50% of the drama home in a mass eviction.

Osher explains that at the moment the women can stay in the mansion and filming can continue/they can continue to call each other b*tches and sl*ts.

It's group date time.

Roxi, Izzy, Bel, Maddie, Irena and Bella go on the group date, while the rest of the women watch it on the TV and eat some #sponsored snacks.

The women are introduced to a psychic medium named Alison who is going to tell them who will end up on Bachelor in Paradise and who will fade into obscurity.

Alison tells Locky he's going to have a baby boy and he's very excited about the prospect of throwing the small child off a cliff and also out of an airplane for his third birthday. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

All the women's dead grandmothers communicate with them through Alison and not one of them tells them to stop embarrassing their entire living family plus their ancestors on national TV, which is... surprising.

Alison then tells Bella she's going to have a baby boy too. Ghost-based spoiler pls. ﻿

Oh good god. This is inappropriate. Alison tells Bella that an older male who had cancer is communicating with her. Bella explains that her grandfather has cancer and could have passed away while she was in the mansion.

Bella goes outside, calls her family and finds out that her grandfather is in fact still alive. Yep, they just used a potential dead grandparent for drama.

Later, Alison tells Bella she needs to believe in herself more if things are going to work out between her and Locky.

She tells Roxi she's "hard work" and that Maddie has the attention span of a goldfish. She says Bel and Locky were together in a past life when Bel was a wartime nurse and Locky was her patient.





via GIPHY

﻿

Then a ghost touches Locky and it's unclear whether it's the ghost of wartime nurse Bel popping by to say 'hooroo' or one of the many grandmothers who visited earlier.

Bel gets a rose because of that time she nursed Locky back to health during the war. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Locky turns up at the mansion on a motorbike and takes Roxi on a single date to the bach pad.

They sit on a feelings couch and Locky asks Roxi whether she's a "jealous" kind of person and sir, let us show you the hours of footage.