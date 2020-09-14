The Bachelor hasn't even finished yet but we're already finding ourselves dreaming of mango daiquiris and drama filled bulla banquets because, frankly; we miss Bachelor in Paradise.

And while we still have to wait awhile to see Osher back in a Hawaiian shirt, rumours about the next season's contestants are coming in thick and fast.

According to The Wash, big names from previous seasons have already been approached for 2021.

Noosa has also been discussed as a potential filming location due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, an inside source told the publication.

And thanks to the So Dramatic! podcast we may know which of our favourites are heading back to Paradise.

Earlier this week, podcast host Megan Pustetto, explained that a bunch of girls from the current season of The Bachelor have already expressed interest to the show's producers, including Zoe-Clare, Juliette and Roxi.

A few familiar faces are also rumoured to be joining the cast, including Renee Barrett from last season.

But there's more.

According to Megan, past winners Chelsie McLeod and Carlin Sterritt may also be heading into Paradise.

"Apparently Chelsie has already signed on the dotted line, she's confirmed," said Megan.

And it seems Jamie Doran had something to do with it.

In the podcast, Megan explained that Jamie told her that he was the one who got Chelsie onto the show.

"He told me quote, 'I set it up. I'm good mates with Chelsie and I asked her at a party and she said yes. So I called Channel 10 on her behalf and told them that she was keen.'"

In more evidence, Chelsie shared a post on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested in renting out her apartment for a few months later this year.